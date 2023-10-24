DALLAS (KDAF) — Still need Halloween plans? Trick or treat yourself to a spooky cocktail at STIRR’s Haunted Mansion pop-up.

Amongst the spirits in the air and on the shelves at The Pearl Room in STIRR, you can indulge in all things Halloween with movies, drinks, bites and more!

Shera Stallings is one of the bartenders that will mix up a themed cocktail such as “The Grave digger.” This cocktail is essentially their version of an espresso martini with tequila topped with cookie crumbles.

The Pearl Room is a 1,500-square foot event space with a private bar at all times of the year. However, for the remainder of spooky season, they have transformed it into a Haunted Mansion.

On Tuesday, October 31, STIRR will conclude their month-long pop up event with a Halloween Party. There will be a live DJ, photo opportunities, creepy cocktails and more!

For more, visit them here.