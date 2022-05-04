DALLAS (KDAF) — Some areas of North Texas are under a Tornado Watch until 10 p.m. Wednesday according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

This was issued at 1:49 p.m. and mainly shows the northwest portion of the region under a Tornado Watch. The watch is set to be in effect until 10 p.m. and conditions are favorable for severe weather.

“A Tornado Watch is in effect for part of the area through 10 pm this evening. A few tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds will all be possible. Pay close attention to the weather and have a plan if a warning is issued for your area!”

Be sure to stay up to date with the latest forecast information with NWS Fort Worth here.