DALLAS (KDAF) – To celebrate National S’mores Day one company is looking to roast the competition when it comes to holding tasty world records.

Solo Stove, a fire pit company, has partnered up with Chicken N’ Pickle in Grapevine, TX to attempt to break the record for most people making smores simultaneously.

“Partnering with Kraft, Honey Maid, Topo Chico, Scheels, and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation, we’re excited to invite you, your friends, and your families to join us on July 22 as we whip up this classic campfire treat and create a fun and memorable experience for all. Of course, we aim to earn our place in the record books too!” Solo Stove said via their website.

Currently, they have 1,500 tickets available for the event, with 100 of those reserved for general admission, ages 12 and up. For a chance to claim a general admission ticket, register here.