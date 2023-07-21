A well-known supplier of handmade, plant-based soaps and skincare items has made a "super squeaky clean move " to open its 14th store in Addison.

DALLAS (KDAF) — A well-known supplier of handmade, plant-based soaps and skincare items has made a “super squeaky clean move ” to open its 14th store in Addison.

Buff City Soaps, is a soap bar where you and a friend can go and decorate and create amazing soaps! To celebrate their opening, the first 50 people in line to visit July 21 through July 23 will receive free soap for a year with purchase.

Buff City Soaps will also be hosting raffles all day for prizes like a bath bomb party, free laundry soap for a year, and/or a $100 gift card. There will also be discounts all weekend from 20% off all soap items and 30% off purchases of $100 or more, according to their social media.

For more information on Buff City Soaps, visit them here.