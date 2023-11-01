The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Snug Mug is a DFW mobile hot beverages company that specializes in hot cocoa and smiles!

Owner Azmina Pirani is the woman behind the brand who started Snug Mug. The mobile bar serves the DFW area, from Frisco to McKinney and more! They don’t just only serve hot cocoa but also espresso, mocktails, cotton candy and more.

Snug Mug Owner, Azmina Pirani Snug Mug employees

Snug Mug

“I started Snug Mug because it’s simple and brings joys by offering nothing more than a warm drink. I don’t know anyone who doesn’t feel better after coffee or hot chocolate. Its a reminder that simple things in life bring the biggest smile on everyone’s face,” Pirani said.

Snug Mug is perfect for corporate gatherings, parties and mixers. To find out more information about the brand, check out their social media online.