DALLAS (KDAF) — If you were in the Northern portion of North Texas Tuesday night you probably saw some snowfall, but now, it’s back to normal Texas winter with highs in the 50s on Thursday, similar to Friday before some rain back in the mix on Saturday.

Thursday will be a cool day with highs reaching into the 50s after a cold morning with patchy fog, according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

“A cold morning will give way to sunny skies with highs ranging from the upper 40s near Texoma to the middle 50s in Central Texas. Patchy fog generally east of I-45 should dissipate mid to late morning. Winds will be out of the west to northwest at 5 to 10 MPH,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Friday will be similar to Thursday but a bit sunnier with a cold morning before afternoon highs reach the upper 50s to lower 60s. Saturday will be the rainy day of the weekend with expected scattered showers before the rain and scattered storms during the night.

“A warming trend will continue into the upcoming weekend when rain chances return. A few thunderstorms may accompany a cold front that will usher in cooler air on Sunday,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

It was fun to see some snowfall on Tuesday, but how much fell? “Here’s a collection of snow reports from the event last night. These numbers are preliminary,” NWS Fort Worth shared.

Check out the graphic below:

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas