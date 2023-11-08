The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re looking for holiday related things to do in Dallas, check out the immersive SNOWDAY exhibit at Galleria Dallas!

SNOWDAY offers plenty of photo ops, enchanted rooms, interactive spaces, and nostalgic moments for kids and adults.

Credit: SNOWDAY Dallas

“SNOWDAY takes guests on an explorable adventure through endless imaginative rooms and hundreds of surprises for all ages over the course of about an hour. Created to be a fully immersive and truly amazing journey, SNOWDAY features unique photo opportunities for guests to have fun, strike a pose, and snap a picture – including 6 extra-special photo moments with integrated cameras and professional lighting,” the website said.

Snowday is open from Nov. 17 to Jan. 7. Tickets are limited, so snag yours now!

You can also visit the North Pole and meet Santa himself at Santaland.