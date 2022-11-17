DALLAS (KDAF) — Oh the weather outside is frightful, but the fire is so delightful, and since we’re in North Texas in November, let it snow. That’s right, there’s a possibility for snow Friday night in the region, which means some high school football could be played with a small flurry.

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports there is a low chance for light snow Friday night, “After Friday’s cold front, flurries with very light snow accumulations will be possible primarily on grassy and elevated surfaces. No impacts to roads or transportation are expected. All roads will remain drivable.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Thursday will see pleasant fall-like weather all day with clear skies and temps ranging in the mid-50s to the low 60s. Shortly after this quick warm-up will be a cold front arriving early Friday bringing back cold temps to North Texas.

“A pleasant fall day is expected today, as skies clear and temperatures warm into the mid 50s to low 60s. A strong cold front will arrive early Friday, bringing cold temperatures back to the region. Most of North and Central Texas will see temperatures in the 40s throughout the day under cloudy skies,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas