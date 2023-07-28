Mark your calendars for this side-splitting event, don't miss out on an evening filled with laughter and good times!

DALLAS (KDAF) – Stand-Up Comedian turned Saturday Night Live actor, Marcello Hernandez is making his way to the Big D.

Dallas Hyena’s Comedy Night Club will host the comedian for a night filled with laughter as Hernandez brings his comedic genius to the stage Aug. 4.

Known for being prideful in his Cuban – Dominican heritage, sharp wit and hilarious skits this will surely be a night of unforgettable humor and entertainment.

You can purchase your tickets here.