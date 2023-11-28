The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Pete Davidson is making his way to Dallas this week!

The stand-up comedian, who was the youngest cast member of Saturday Night Live when he debuted in 2014, will perform at the Majestic Theatre on Friday, Dec. 1.

“The SNL alum will bring the hilariousness of his 2023 standup comedy tour to the heart of The Lone Star State on December 1! Be ready to laugh the night away on this laughter-inducing Friday night. Just when we thought that we wouldn’t be able to see Davidson live on stage until next year, he has just added new dates for his 2023 tour, and Dallas, Texas, is one of these lucky places. Join hundreds of other comedy lovers and immerse yourself in a show filled with humor and candidness. Whether you are a fan of his deadpan type of comedy, his hilarious parodies, or his witty acts when he is doing standup, this show is for you,” the website said.

