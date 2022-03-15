DALLAS (KDAF) — Presented by Southern Methodist University, the free Dallas Literary Festival is set to take place March 18-22.

According to the festival’s official website, the theme of this year’s festival will be RESILIENCE. Events will be looking at forwarding progress during the powerful and unpredictable currents in today’s social movements, politics and public that have shaped the world.

All events at the festival will be free; however, officials say that participants must register for each of the events they plan to attend ahead of time. To register, click here.

Here is a list of the authors set to be present at the festival:

Nikole Hannah-Jones

Charles Blow

Erik Dickerson

David Treuer

DaMaris B. Hall

For more information, click here.