DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s a holiday season tradition.

Southern Methodist University will host its Celebration of Lights Ceremony on Nov. 28. Here’s everything you need to know before the celebration.

When will the festivities begin?

According to SMU’s official website, the fun begins “early in the night”. Their live stream of the event begins at 6:30 p.m. so we think it’s best to show up around that time.

What is the Celebration of Lights?

This event is an annual tradition that brings together students, faculty, staff and the surrounding community for an evening of holiday events, culminating in the lights of the main quad Christmas tree.

There will be musical performances from students, free food, live reindeer and other festivities.

Where can I watch it if I can’t attend?

If you can’t attend, you can watch a live stream of the event, by clicking here.

Where will the festivities be?

Officials say festivities will be on the lawn of Dallas Hall at SMU!

Learn more by clicking here.