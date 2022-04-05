DALLAS (KDAF) — Southern Methodist University’s Student Affairs presents Faith and Media, a moderated panel discussion exploring the relationship between faith and the media.

Read more top stories on CW33.com!

The panel will be at SMU’s Crum Auditorium (located at 3150 Binkley Avenue) on April 5 at 6 p.m., featuring CW33 KDAF’s very own host Jenny Anchondo.

This event is free and open to the public; however, officials say you should register in advance to reserve yourself a seat. To register for the event, click here.

Download the CW33 app for more Good Fun, news and weather in the App Store or Google Play.