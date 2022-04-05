DALLAS (KDAF) — Southern Methodist University’s Student Affairs presents Faith and Media, a moderated panel discussion exploring the relationship between faith and the media.

The panel will be at SMU’s Crum Auditorium (located at 3150 Binkley Avenue) on April 5 at 6 p.m., featuring CW33 KDAF’s very own host Jenny Anchondo.

This event is free and open to the public; however, officials say you should register in advance to reserve yourself a seat. To register for the event, click here.

