DALLAS (KDAF) — Catch a wave at the largest North Texas boat show!

The Dallas Boat Show will showcase hundreds of personal watercrafts, fishing boats, pontoons and sailboats owned by some proud boat owners and companies.

There will also be an extensive selection of marine equipment, services and accessories available for purchase for boaters. The four-day event will start on July 20 and will end on July 23.

Dallas Market Hall, 2200 Stewmmons Freeway. will be hosting the event. For more information on ticket sales and hours of operation visit Dallas Boat Expo.