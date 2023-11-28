The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo announced the musical acts for the 2024 festivities, including Motown legend Smokey Robinson.

Robinson is an American R&B and soul singer, songwriter, record producer, and former record executive. He was the founder and frontman of Motown group the Miracles, which formed in 1957 before he started a solo career in 1973. Robinson is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, a double Hollywood Walk of Fame inductee, and was awarded the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for his contributions to popular music.

Other musical acts for the 2024 Stock Show and Rodeo include Sammy Kershaw, Old Crow Medicine Show, Trace Adkins, and Pam Tillis and Little Texas.

The annual stock show begins on Jan. 12 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth and runs through Feb. 3. The concerts will be held at the Will Rogers Memorial Auditorium.

