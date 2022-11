DALLAS (KDAF) — As if H-E-B couldn’t get any better, now you can purchase spices from your favorite North Texas BBQ joint.

Smokey John’s BBQ has announced that their signature rub is now available at the new Frisco and Plano H-E-B locations.

Officials made this announcement on their Instagram page, saying, “It’s OFFICIAL!!! @smokeyjohnsbbq rub is NOW AVAILABLE at The NEW @heb in Frisco, Texas AND the NEW NEW H-E-B in Plano, Texas!! Thank you for your continued support. We appreciate you!”