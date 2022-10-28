Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Dallas, Texas on Petfinder.
You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive rent in Dallas
1 / 51Petfinder
Celery
– Gender: Male
– Age: Young
– Type: Rabbit
– Read more on Petfinder
2 / 51Petfinder
Sprite / Scrub
– Gender: Male
– Age: Adult
– Type: Guinea Pig
– Read more on Petfinder
3 / 51Petfinder
Heen
– Gender: Male
– Age: Young
– Type: Guinea Pig
– Read more on Petfinder
4 / 51Petfinder
Blossom / Coco
– Gender: Female
– Age: Adult
– Type: Rabbit
– Read more on Petfinder
5 / 51Petfinder
Spikey
– Gender: Male
– Age: Young
– Type: Guinea Pig
– Read more on Petfinder
You may also like: Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Dallas
6 / 51Petfinder
Santana
– Gender: Male
– Age: Adult
– Type: Rabbit
– Read more on Petfinder
7 / 51Petfinder
Bingo and Rocky
– Gender: Male
– Age: Young
– Type: Rabbit
– Read more on Petfinder
8 / 51Petfinder
Rosewood / Carmine
– Gender: Female
– Age: Young
– Type: Guinea Pig
– Read more on Petfinder
9 / 51Petfinder
Chia
– Gender: Female
– Age: Adult
– Type: Guinea Pig
– Read more on Petfinder
10 / 51Petfinder
Pandora and Thor
– Gender: Male
– Age: Young
– Type: Rabbit
– Read more on Petfinder
You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor
11 / 51Petfinder
Peanut
– Gender: Male
– Age: Adult
– Type: Guinea Pig
– Read more on Petfinder
12 / 51Petfinder
Plum / Cherry
– Gender: Female
– Age: Young
– Type: Guinea Pig
– Read more on Petfinder
13 / 51Petfinder
Princess Diana
– Gender: Female
– Age: Adult
– Type: Guinea Pig
– Read more on Petfinder
14 / 51Petfinder
Blueberry / Huckleberry
– Gender: Female
– Age: Young
– Type: Rabbit
– Read more on Petfinder
15 / 51Petfinder
Nolwenn / Elin
– Gender: Female
– Age: Baby
– Type: Guinea Pig
– Read more on Petfinder
You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Dallas
16 / 51Petfinder
HALCYON
– Gender: Male
– Age: Adult
– Type: Guinea Pig
– Read more on Petfinder
17 / 51Petfinder
BOBBY
– Gender: Male
– Age: Adult
– Type: Guinea Pig
– Read more on Petfinder
18 / 51Petfinder
Snowy
– Gender: Male
– Age: Young
– Type: Rabbit
– Read more on Petfinder
19 / 51Petfinder
Snippers
– Gender: Male
– Age: Young
– Type: Guinea Pig
– Read more on Petfinder
20 / 51Petfinder
Rosie
– Gender: Female
– Age: Adult
– Type: Guinea Pig
– Read more on Petfinder
You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor
21 / 51Petfinder
T Bone
– Gender: Male
– Age: Adult
– Type: Rabbit
– Read more on Petfinder
22 / 51Petfinder
Ziggy
– Gender: Male
– Age: Adult
– Type: Rabbit
– Read more on Petfinder
23 / 51Petfinder
Porsche
– Gender: Male
– Age: Adult
– Type: Guinea Pig
– Read more on Petfinder
24 / 51Petfinder
Rosie / Rivet
– Gender: Female
– Age: Adult
– Type: Rabbit
– Read more on Petfinder
25 / 51Petfinder
Conch
– Gender: Female
– Age: Adult
– Type: Rabbit
– Read more on Petfinder
You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor
26 / 51Petfinder
Meadow
– Gender: Female
– Age: Young
– Type: Rabbit
– Read more on Petfinder
27 / 51Petfinder
Swiffer / Downy
– Gender: Female
– Age: Young
– Type: Rabbit
– Read more on Petfinder
28 / 51Petfinder
Bop / Bee
– Gender: Male
– Age: Baby
– Type: Guinea Pig
– Read more on Petfinder
29 / 51Petfinder
Lumi
– Gender: Male
– Age: Young
– Type: Guinea Pig
– Read more on Petfinder
30 / 51Petfinder
Otto
– Gender: Male
– Age: Adult
– Type: Guinea Pig
– Read more on Petfinder
You may also like: Lowest-paying jobs in Dallas
31 / 51Petfinder
Candy
– Gender: Female
– Age: Adult
– Type: Hamster
– Read more on Petfinder
32 / 51Petfinder
MAXIMUS
– Gender: Male
– Age: Senior
– Type: Guinea Pig
– Read more on Petfinder
33 / 51Petfinder
Sparky
– Gender: Male
– Age: Young
– Type: Guinea Pig
– Read more on Petfinder
34 / 51Petfinder
Half & Half
– Gender: Female
– Age: Young
– Type: Guinea Pig
– Read more on Petfinder
35 / 51Petfinder
Truffle
– Gender: Female
– Age: Baby
– Type: Guinea Pig
– Read more on Petfinder
You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Dallas that require a bachelor’s degree
36 / 51Petfinder
Piglet
– Gender: Female
– Age: Young
– Type: Guinea Pig
– Read more on Petfinder
37 / 51Petfinder
Tank
– Gender: Male
– Age: Baby
– Type: Guinea Pig
– Read more on Petfinder
38 / 51Petfinder
Lindel
– Gender: Male
– Age: Young
– Type: Guinea Pig
– Read more on Petfinder
39 / 51Petfinder
Manchitas
– Gender: Female
– Age: Young
– Type: Guinea Pig
– Read more on Petfinder
40 / 51Petfinder
Whipped Cream
– Gender: Male
– Age: Adult
– Type: Rabbit
– Read more on Petfinder
You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Dallas
41 / 51Petfinder
Donnie and Maree
– Gender: Male
– Age: Adult
– Type: Rabbit
– Read more on Petfinder
42 / 51Petfinder
FRANKLIN
– Gender: Male
– Age: Adult
– Type: Guinea Pig
– Read more on Petfinder
43 / 51Petfinder
Daisy
– Gender: Female
– Age: Adult
– Type: Rabbit
– Read more on Petfinder
44 / 51Petfinder
Pawla Abdul
– Gender: Female
– Age: Adult
– Type: Rabbit
– Read more on Petfinder
45 / 51Petfinder
Brownie
– Gender: Female
– Age: Baby
– Type: Guinea Pig
– Read more on Petfinder
You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor
46 / 51Petfinder
Carrots
– Gender: Male
– Age: Young
– Type: Rabbit
– Read more on Petfinder
47 / 51Petfinder
Warhead
– Gender: Male
– Age: Baby
– Type: Guinea Pig
– Read more on Petfinder
48 / 51Petfinder
Quasi
– Gender: Male
– Age: Young
– Type: Rabbit
– Read more on Petfinder
49 / 51Petfinder
Airstrike
– Gender: Male
– Age: Baby
– Type: Guinea Pig
– Read more on Petfinder
50 / 51Petfinder
Smokey
– Gender: Male
– Age: Young
– Type: Rabbit
– Read more on Petfinder
You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor
51 / 51Petfinder
Beam
– Gender: Female
– Age: Young
– Type: Rabbit
– Read more on Petfinder