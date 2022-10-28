Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Dallas, Texas on Petfinder.

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive rent in Dallas

1 / 51Petfinder

Celery

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Type: Rabbit

– Read more on Petfinder

2 / 51Petfinder

Sprite / Scrub

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Type: Guinea Pig

– Read more on Petfinder

3 / 51Petfinder

Heen

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Type: Guinea Pig

– Read more on Petfinder

4 / 51Petfinder

Blossom / Coco

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Type: Rabbit

– Read more on Petfinder

5 / 51Petfinder

Spikey

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Type: Guinea Pig

– Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Dallas

6 / 51Petfinder

Santana

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Type: Rabbit

– Read more on Petfinder

7 / 51Petfinder

Bingo and Rocky

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Type: Rabbit

– Read more on Petfinder

8 / 51Petfinder

Rosewood / Carmine

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Type: Guinea Pig

– Read more on Petfinder

9 / 51Petfinder

Chia

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Type: Guinea Pig

– Read more on Petfinder

10 / 51Petfinder

Pandora and Thor

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Type: Rabbit

– Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

11 / 51Petfinder

Peanut

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Type: Guinea Pig

– Read more on Petfinder

12 / 51Petfinder

Plum / Cherry

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Type: Guinea Pig

– Read more on Petfinder

13 / 51Petfinder

Princess Diana

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Type: Guinea Pig

– Read more on Petfinder

14 / 51Petfinder

Blueberry / Huckleberry

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Type: Rabbit

– Read more on Petfinder

15 / 51Petfinder

Nolwenn / Elin

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Type: Guinea Pig

– Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Dallas

16 / 51Petfinder

HALCYON

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Type: Guinea Pig

– Read more on Petfinder

17 / 51Petfinder

BOBBY

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Type: Guinea Pig

– Read more on Petfinder

18 / 51Petfinder

Snowy

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Type: Rabbit

– Read more on Petfinder

19 / 51Petfinder

Snippers

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Type: Guinea Pig

– Read more on Petfinder

20 / 51Petfinder

Rosie

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Type: Guinea Pig

– Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

21 / 51Petfinder

T Bone

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Type: Rabbit

– Read more on Petfinder

22 / 51Petfinder

Ziggy

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Type: Rabbit

– Read more on Petfinder

23 / 51Petfinder

Porsche

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Type: Guinea Pig

– Read more on Petfinder

24 / 51Petfinder

Rosie / Rivet

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Type: Rabbit

– Read more on Petfinder

25 / 51Petfinder

Conch

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Type: Rabbit

– Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

26 / 51Petfinder

Meadow

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Type: Rabbit

– Read more on Petfinder

27 / 51Petfinder

Swiffer / Downy

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Type: Rabbit

– Read more on Petfinder

28 / 51Petfinder

Bop / Bee

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Type: Guinea Pig

– Read more on Petfinder

29 / 51Petfinder

Lumi

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Type: Guinea Pig

– Read more on Petfinder

30 / 51Petfinder

Otto

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Type: Guinea Pig

– Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Lowest-paying jobs in Dallas

31 / 51Petfinder

Candy

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Type: Hamster

– Read more on Petfinder

32 / 51Petfinder

MAXIMUS

– Gender: Male

– Age: Senior

– Type: Guinea Pig

– Read more on Petfinder

33 / 51Petfinder

Sparky

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Type: Guinea Pig

– Read more on Petfinder

34 / 51Petfinder

Half & Half

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Type: Guinea Pig

– Read more on Petfinder

35 / 51Petfinder

Truffle

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Type: Guinea Pig

– Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Dallas that require a bachelor’s degree

36 / 51Petfinder

Piglet

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Type: Guinea Pig

– Read more on Petfinder

37 / 51Petfinder

Tank

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Type: Guinea Pig

– Read more on Petfinder

38 / 51Petfinder

Lindel

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Type: Guinea Pig

– Read more on Petfinder

39 / 51Petfinder

Manchitas

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Type: Guinea Pig

– Read more on Petfinder

40 / 51Petfinder

Whipped Cream

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Type: Rabbit

– Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Dallas

41 / 51Petfinder

Donnie and Maree

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Type: Rabbit

– Read more on Petfinder

42 / 51Petfinder

FRANKLIN

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Type: Guinea Pig

– Read more on Petfinder

43 / 51Petfinder

Daisy

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Type: Rabbit

– Read more on Petfinder

44 / 51Petfinder

Pawla Abdul

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Type: Rabbit

– Read more on Petfinder

45 / 51Petfinder

Brownie

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Type: Guinea Pig

– Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

46 / 51Petfinder

Carrots

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Type: Rabbit

– Read more on Petfinder

47 / 51Petfinder

Warhead

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Type: Guinea Pig

– Read more on Petfinder

48 / 51Petfinder

Quasi

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Type: Rabbit

– Read more on Petfinder

49 / 51Petfinder

Airstrike

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Type: Guinea Pig

– Read more on Petfinder

50 / 51Petfinder

Smokey

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Type: Rabbit

– Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

51 / 51Petfinder

Beam

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Type: Rabbit

– Read more on Petfinder