Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Dallas, Texas on Petfinder.

Petfinder

Fitz / Pup

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Type: Guinea Pig

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sayuri

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Type: Rabbit

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Chubbles

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Type: Hedgehog

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Gus

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Type: Guinea Pig

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Pepper

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Type: Guinea Pig

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Donnie and Maree

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Type: Rabbit

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Daisy

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Type: Rabbit

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Bri

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Type: Guinea Pig

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Dustin Hopman

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Type: Rabbit

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Nickel

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Type: Guinea Pig

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Wilma

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Type: Guinea Pig

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Conch

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Type: Rabbit

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Juggernaut

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Type: Guinea Pig

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Blueberry / Huckleberry

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Type: Rabbit

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Rosie / Rivet

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Type: Rabbit

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Rick Castle

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Type: Guinea Pig

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Stuart

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Type: Rabbit

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Carissa

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Type: Guinea Pig

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ryan / Esposito

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Type: Guinea Pig

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Daze

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Type: Guinea Pig

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Santana

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Type: Rabbit

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Joe Jonas / Kevin Jonas

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Type: Guinea Pig

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Goliath

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Type: Guinea Pig

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Guinea-veve

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Type: Guinea Pig

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Swiffer / Downy

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Type: Rabbit

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Rosewood

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Type: Guinea Pig

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ziggy

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Type: Rabbit

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Horlika / Sunflower

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Type: Guinea Pig

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Rebecca

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Type: Guinea Pig

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Bingo and Rocky

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Type: Rabbit

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Henry

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Type: Guinea Pig

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Betty

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Type: Guinea Pig

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Phoebe

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Type: Guinea Pig

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Blossom / Coco

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Type: Rabbit

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

T Bone

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Type: Rabbit

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Crypto / Bitcoin

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Type: Guinea Pig

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sienna

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Type: Guinea Pig

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Plum / Cherry

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Type: Guinea Pig

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

MEEP

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Type: Rabbit

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Camilla

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Type: Guinea Pig

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

B. B.

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Type: Guinea Pig

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Cotton

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Type: Guinea Pig

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Pipsqueak

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Type: Guinea Pig

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Pandora and Thor

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Type: Rabbit

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

HOPPER

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Type: Rabbit

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Stardust

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Type: Guinea Pig

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Chestnut

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Type: Guinea Pig

– Read more on Petfinder