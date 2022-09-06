Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Dallas, Texas on Petfinder.
Fitz / Pup
– Gender: Male
– Age: Baby
– Type: Guinea Pig
Sayuri
– Gender: Female
– Age: Adult
– Type: Rabbit
Chubbles
– Gender: Female
– Age: Young
– Type: Hedgehog
Gus
– Gender: Male
– Age: Baby
– Type: Guinea Pig
Pepper
– Gender: Female
– Age: Adult
– Type: Guinea Pig
Donnie and Maree
– Gender: Male
– Age: Adult
– Type: Rabbit
Daisy
– Gender: Female
– Age: Adult
– Type: Rabbit
Bri
– Gender: Female
– Age: Baby
– Type: Guinea Pig
Dustin Hopman
– Gender: Male
– Age: Adult
– Type: Rabbit
Nickel
– Gender: Male
– Age: Young
– Type: Guinea Pig
Wilma
– Gender: Female
– Age: Young
– Type: Guinea Pig
Conch
– Gender: Female
– Age: Adult
– Type: Rabbit
Juggernaut
– Gender: Male
– Age: Adult
– Type: Guinea Pig
Blueberry / Huckleberry
– Gender: Female
– Age: Young
– Type: Rabbit
Rosie / Rivet
– Gender: Female
– Age: Adult
– Type: Rabbit
Rick Castle
– Gender: Male
– Age: Adult
– Type: Guinea Pig
Stuart
– Gender: Male
– Age: Young
– Type: Rabbit
Carissa
– Gender: Female
– Age: Adult
– Type: Guinea Pig
Ryan / Esposito
– Gender: Male
– Age: Young
– Type: Guinea Pig
Daze
– Gender: Female
– Age: Young
– Type: Guinea Pig
Santana
– Gender: Male
– Age: Adult
– Type: Rabbit
Joe Jonas / Kevin Jonas
– Gender: Male
– Age: Adult
– Type: Guinea Pig
Goliath
– Gender: Male
– Age: Adult
– Type: Guinea Pig
Guinea-veve
– Gender: Female
– Age: Adult
– Type: Guinea Pig
Swiffer / Downy
– Gender: Female
– Age: Young
– Type: Rabbit
Rosewood
– Gender: Female
– Age: Young
– Type: Guinea Pig
Ziggy
– Gender: Male
– Age: Adult
– Type: Rabbit
Horlika / Sunflower
– Gender: Female
– Age: Young
– Type: Guinea Pig
Rebecca
– Gender: Female
– Age: Adult
– Type: Guinea Pig
Bingo and Rocky
– Gender: Male
– Age: Young
– Type: Rabbit
Henry
– Gender: Male
– Age: Adult
– Type: Guinea Pig
Betty
– Gender: Female
– Age: Young
– Type: Guinea Pig
Phoebe
– Gender: Female
– Age: Baby
– Type: Guinea Pig
Blossom / Coco
– Gender: Female
– Age: Adult
– Type: Rabbit
T Bone
– Gender: Male
– Age: Adult
– Type: Rabbit
Crypto / Bitcoin
– Gender: Male
– Age: Young
– Type: Guinea Pig
Sienna
– Gender: Female
– Age: Adult
– Type: Guinea Pig
Plum / Cherry
– Gender: Female
– Age: Young
– Type: Guinea Pig
MEEP
– Gender: Female
– Age: Adult
– Type: Rabbit
Camilla
– Gender: Female
– Age: Adult
– Type: Guinea Pig
B. B.
– Gender: Male
– Age: Young
– Type: Guinea Pig
Cotton
– Gender: Male
– Age: Adult
– Type: Guinea Pig
Pipsqueak
– Gender: Female
– Age: Adult
– Type: Guinea Pig
Pandora and Thor
– Gender: Male
– Age: Young
– Type: Rabbit
HOPPER
– Gender: Female
– Age: Adult
– Type: Rabbit
Stardust
– Gender: Female
– Age: Baby
– Type: Guinea Pig
Chestnut
– Gender: Female
– Age: Adult
– Type: Guinea Pig
