Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Dallas, Texas on Petfinder.

Chubbles

– Gender: Female
– Age: Young
– Type: Hedgehog
Rosie / Rivet

– Gender: Female
– Age: Adult
– Type: Rabbit
Crypto / Bitcoin

– Gender: Male
– Age: Young
– Type: Guinea Pig
HOPPER

– Gender: Female
– Age: Adult
– Type: Rabbit
Santana

– Gender: Male
– Age: Adult
– Type: Rabbit
Joe Jonas / Kevin Jonas

– Gender: Male
– Age: Adult
– Type: Guinea Pig
Pepper

– Gender: Female
– Age: Adult
– Type: Guinea Pig
Goliath

– Gender: Male
– Age: Adult
– Type: Guinea Pig
Bri

– Gender: Female
– Age: Baby
– Type: Guinea Pig
Phoebe

– Gender: Female
– Age: Baby
– Type: Guinea Pig
Horchata / Churro

– Gender: Female
– Age: Young
– Type: Guinea Pig
Marilyn Bunroe

– Gender: Female
– Age: Adult
– Type: Rabbit
Sgt. Pepper

– Gender: Male
– Age: Young
– Type: Guinea Pig
Pandora and Thor

– Gender: Male
– Age: Young
– Type: Rabbit
Bingo and Rocky

– Gender: Male
– Age: Young
– Type: Rabbit
Donnie and Maree

– Gender: Male
– Age: Adult
– Type: Rabbit
Eleanor

– Gender: Female
– Age: Young
– Type: Guinea Pig
Sayuri

– Gender: Female
– Age: Adult
– Type: Rabbit
Ryan / Esposito

– Gender: Male
– Age: Young
– Type: Guinea Pig
Daisy

– Gender: Female
– Age: Adult
– Type: Rabbit
Gus

– Gender: Male
– Age: Baby
– Type: Guinea Pig
B. B.

– Gender: Male
– Age: Young
– Type: Guinea Pig
Conch

– Gender: Female
– Age: Adult
– Type: Rabbit
Henry

– Gender: Male
– Age: Adult
– Type: Guinea Pig
MEEP

– Gender: Female
– Age: Adult
– Type: Rabbit
Bubbles / Buttercup

– Gender: Female
– Age: Adult
– Type: Guinea Pig
Blossom / Coco

– Gender: Female
– Age: Adult
– Type: Rabbit
Scarlett

– Gender: Female
– Age: Baby
– Type: Rabbit
Ophelia / Cordelia

– Gender: Female
– Age: Young
– Type: Guinea Pig
T Bone

– Gender: Male
– Age: Adult
– Type: Rabbit
Adelle / Gloria

– Gender: Female
– Age: Young
– Type: Guinea Pig
HIPPITY HOP

– Gender: Female
– Age: Adult
– Type: Rabbit
Brittany

– Gender: Female
– Age: Young
– Type: Guinea Pig
Fitz / Pup

– Gender: Male
– Age: Baby
– Type: Guinea Pig
Swiffer / Downy

– Gender: Female
– Age: Young
– Type: Rabbit
Stardust

– Gender: Female
– Age: Baby
– Type: Guinea Pig
Daze

– Gender: Female
– Age: Young
– Type: Guinea Pig
Pipsqueak

– Gender: Female
– Age: Adult
– Type: Guinea Pig
Blueberry / Huckleberry

– Gender: Female
– Age: Young
– Type: Rabbit
Juggernaut

– Gender: Male
– Age: Adult
– Type: Guinea Pig
Pickle

– Gender: Male
– Age: Young
– Type: Guinea Pig
Anna

– Gender: Female
– Age: Young
– Type: Rabbit
Guinea-veve

– Gender: Female
– Age: Adult
– Type: Guinea Pig
Nickel

– Gender: Male
– Age: Young
– Type: Guinea Pig
Clarabelle

– Gender: Female
– Age: Adult
– Type: Guinea Pig
Stuart

– Gender: Male
– Age: Young
– Type: Rabbit
Horlika / Sunflower

– Gender: Female
– Age: Baby
– Type: Guinea Pig
Chestnut

– Gender: Female
– Age: Adult
– Type: Guinea Pig
Nightingale

– Gender: Female
– Age: Young
– Type: Guinea Pig
Dustin Hopman

– Gender: Male
– Age: Adult
– Type: Rabbit
