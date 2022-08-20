Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Dallas, Texas on Petfinder.
1 / 51Petfinder
– Gender: Male
– Age: Young
– Type: Guinea Pig
2 / 51Petfinder
HOPPER
– Gender: Female
– Age: Adult
– Type: Rabbit
3 / 51Petfinder
HIPPITY HOP
– Gender: Female
– Age: Adult
– Type: Rabbit
4 / 51Petfinder
Bun Affleck
– Gender: Male
– Age: Adult
– Type: Rabbit
5 / 51Petfinder
Daze
– Gender: Female
– Age: Young
– Type: Guinea Pig
6 / 51Petfinder
Bri
– Gender: Female
– Age: Baby
– Type: Guinea Pig
7 / 51Petfinder
Nightingale
– Gender: Female
– Age: Young
– Type: Guinea Pig
8 / 51Petfinder
Blueberry / Huckleberry
– Gender: Female
– Age: Young
– Type: Rabbit
9 / 51Petfinder
Scarlett
– Gender: Female
– Age: Baby
– Type: Rabbit
10 / 51Petfinder
Chubbles
– Gender: Female
– Age: Young
– Type: Hedgehog
11 / 51Petfinder
Pandora and Thor
– Gender: Male
– Age: Young
– Type: Rabbit
12 / 51Petfinder
Pepper
– Gender: Female
– Age: Adult
– Type: Guinea Pig
13 / 51Petfinder
Chestnut
– Gender: Female
– Age: Adult
– Type: Guinea Pig
14 / 51Petfinder
Ryan / Esposito
– Gender: Male
– Age: Young
– Type: Guinea Pig
15 / 51Petfinder
Santana
– Gender: Male
– Age: Adult
– Type: Rabbit
16 / 51Petfinder
Conch
– Gender: Female
– Age: Adult
– Type: Rabbit
17 / 51Petfinder
Sayuri
– Gender: Female
– Age: Adult
– Type: Rabbit
18 / 51Petfinder
Swiffer / Downy
– Gender: Female
– Age: Young
– Type: Rabbit
19 / 51Petfinder
Brady
– Gender: Male
– Age: Young
– Type: Guinea Pig
20 / 51Petfinder
David Hasselhop
– Gender: Male
– Age: Adult
– Type: Rabbit
21 / 51Petfinder
Brittany
– Gender: Female
– Age: Young
– Type: Guinea Pig
22 / 51Petfinder
Donnie and Maree
– Gender: Male
– Age: Adult
– Type: Rabbit
23 / 51Petfinder
Horchata / Churro
– Gender: Female
– Age: Young
– Type: Guinea Pig
24 / 51Petfinder
Henry
– Gender: Male
– Age: Adult
– Type: Guinea Pig
25 / 51Petfinder
Rosie / Rivet
– Gender: Female
– Age: Adult
– Type: Rabbit
26 / 51Petfinder
B. B.
– Gender: Male
– Age: Young
– Type: Guinea Pig
27 / 51Petfinder
Phoebe
– Gender: Female
– Age: Baby
– Type: Guinea Pig
28 / 51Petfinder
Daisy
– Gender: Female
– Age: Adult
– Type: Rabbit
29 / 51Petfinder
Bingo and Rocky
– Gender: Male
– Age: Young
– Type: Rabbit
30 / 51Petfinder
Guinea-veve
– Gender: Female
– Age: Adult
– Type: Guinea Pig
31 / 51Petfinder
Gus
– Gender: Male
– Age: Baby
– Type: Guinea Pig
32 / 51Petfinder
Toffee
– Gender: Female
– Age: Adult
– Type: Guinea Pig
33 / 51Petfinder
Nickel
– Gender: Male
– Age: Young
– Type: Guinea Pig
34 / 51Petfinder
Adelle / Gloria
– Gender: Female
– Age: Young
– Type: Guinea Pig
35 / 51Petfinder
Pipsqueak
– Gender: Female
– Age: Adult
– Type: Guinea Pig
36 / 51Petfinder
Sgt. Pepper
– Gender: Male
– Age: Young
– Type: Guinea Pig
37 / 51Petfinder
Blossom / Coco
– Gender: Female
– Age: Adult
– Type: Rabbit
38 / 51Petfinder
Stardust
– Gender: Female
– Age: Baby
– Type: Guinea Pig
39 / 51Petfinder
Horlika / Sunflower
– Gender: Female
– Age: Baby
– Type: Guinea Pig
40 / 51Petfinder
MEEP
– Gender: Female
– Age: Adult
– Type: Rabbit
41 / 51Petfinder
Pickle
– Gender: Male
– Age: Young
– Type: Guinea Pig
42 / 51Petfinder
Juggernaut
– Gender: Male
– Age: Adult
– Type: Guinea Pig
43 / 51Petfinder
Guinness & Poppy
– Gender: Male
– Age: Young
– Type: Rabbit
44 / 51Petfinder
Fitz / Pup
– Gender: Male
– Age: Baby
– Type: Guinea Pig
45 / 51Petfinder
Clarabelle
– Gender: Female
– Age: Adult
– Type: Guinea Pig
46 / 51Petfinder
Goliath
– Gender: Male
– Age: Adult
– Type: Guinea Pig
47 / 51Petfinder
Marilyn Bunroe
– Gender: Female
– Age: Adult
– Type: Rabbit
48 / 51Petfinder
ROO DEE
– Gender: Female
– Age: Adult
– Type: Rabbit
49 / 51Petfinder
PENGUIN
– Gender: Female
– Age: Adult
– Type: Rabbit
50 / 51Petfinder
Eleanor
– Gender: Female
– Age: Young
– Type: Guinea Pig
51 / 51Petfinder
Joe Jonas / Kevin Jonas
– Gender: Male
– Age: Adult
– Type: Guinea Pig
