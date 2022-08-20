Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Dallas, Texas on Petfinder.

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Type: Guinea Pig

HOPPER

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Type: Rabbit

HIPPITY HOP

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Type: Rabbit

Bun Affleck

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Type: Rabbit

Daze

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Type: Guinea Pig

Bri

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Type: Guinea Pig

Nightingale

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Type: Guinea Pig

Blueberry / Huckleberry

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Type: Rabbit

Scarlett

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Type: Rabbit

Chubbles

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Type: Hedgehog

Pandora and Thor

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Type: Rabbit

Pepper

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Type: Guinea Pig

Chestnut

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Type: Guinea Pig

Ryan / Esposito

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Type: Guinea Pig

Santana

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Type: Rabbit

Conch

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Type: Rabbit

Sayuri

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Type: Rabbit

Swiffer / Downy

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Type: Rabbit

Brady

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Type: Guinea Pig

David Hasselhop

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Type: Rabbit

Brittany

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Type: Guinea Pig

Donnie and Maree

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Type: Rabbit

Horchata / Churro

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Type: Guinea Pig

Henry

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Type: Guinea Pig

Rosie / Rivet

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Type: Rabbit

B. B.

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Type: Guinea Pig

Phoebe

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Type: Guinea Pig

Daisy

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Type: Rabbit

Bingo and Rocky

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Type: Rabbit

Guinea-veve

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Type: Guinea Pig

Gus

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Type: Guinea Pig

Toffee

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Type: Guinea Pig

Nickel

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Type: Guinea Pig

Adelle / Gloria

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Type: Guinea Pig

Pipsqueak

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Type: Guinea Pig

Sgt. Pepper

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Type: Guinea Pig

Blossom / Coco

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Type: Rabbit

Stardust

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Type: Guinea Pig

Horlika / Sunflower

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Type: Guinea Pig

MEEP

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Type: Rabbit

Pickle

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Type: Guinea Pig

Juggernaut

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Type: Guinea Pig

Guinness & Poppy

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Type: Rabbit

Fitz / Pup

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Type: Guinea Pig

Clarabelle

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Type: Guinea Pig

Goliath

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Type: Guinea Pig

Marilyn Bunroe

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Type: Rabbit

ROO DEE

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Type: Rabbit

PENGUIN

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Type: Rabbit

Eleanor

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Type: Guinea Pig

Joe Jonas / Kevin Jonas

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Type: Guinea Pig

