The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Tokyo’s JINYA Ramen Bar has made a name for itself since coming to the States. The restaurant has a total of 13 locations in Texas alone.

It is already a staple here in Dallas, so it is no surprise that it’s expanding to its second location in Preston Hollow.

The grand opening will be on Oct. 30 at 11 a.m. The first 50 to dine will receive a free bowl of ramen at 11 a.m. on opening day. This will be DFW’s newest go-to ramen spot for vibes and a warm bowl.

“After having so much success with our first restaurant in Dallas, we knew we had to bring more of our signature ramen to the area,” said JINYA CEO Tomo Takahashi. “Our customers have been wonderful in supporting us so far, and we can’t wait for even more of our Lone Star State fans to experience real ramen culture.”

Find out more about the new location and more on JINYA’s website.