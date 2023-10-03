The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Get your tickets now and prepare for one of the largest Halloween bar crawl here in Dallas.

Oct. 27 through Oct. 28, Dallasites can feast their teeth into some of the deals being offered at the seven bars that are participating this year during the crawl. There will also be a $1,000 costume contest and a crazy after-party for those who survive the night.

“Our crawls are often called “Make Your Own Adventure Crawls”. The reason for this is that we have a ton of bars, drink specials, and other things going on, but we don’t have a set agenda. The reason we don’t have a “bar 1, bar 2, bar 3” format is because most of the time our crawls are so large that many of the bars are not large enough for the whole group. If 500 people show up to one bar at the same time, you would have to wait an hour just to get one drink!”, their website read.

Tickets are available for purchase now for either day or both.