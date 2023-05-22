DALLAS (KDAF) — Are you a big true crime fan?

Today may be your lucky day or maybe your last day? No, we are kidding of course, but Texas Horror Cult‘s True Crime Festival is definitely an event to be caught red-handed at.

Set on Sherlock Holmes Day, which as stated by National Today is, “an annual celebration, marked on the birthday of its creator, May 22. It was on this day that Sir Arthur Conan Doyle came kicking into this world.” How coincidental is it that the True Crime Festival lands on the day that celebrates the creator of one of the best non-fictional detectives around? Hmm…

In terms of the festival, there will be 15 different short films each five to eight minutes long. Texas Horror Cult describes it as, “an evening of Texas filmmaking as Texas Horror Cult presents their ‘True Crime’ Film Festival at the historic Texas Theatre! The film teams have been built and they’re hard at work creating their very own True Crime short films.”

Each film was created by a filmmaker over the course of six weeks, Texas Horror Cult Classic said. The show starts at 7 pm at the Texas Theater, find out more information here.

You know our methods, Watson.