DALLAS (KDAF) — The temperature roller coaster North Texas has been on recently continues on Tuesday along with some possible sleet mixing with rain from the Colorado River to Dallas-Fort Worth into the eastern portions of the Red River counties. That’s according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth on Tuesday morning.

The center adds, “Little to no accumulations are expected and impacts are unlikely, but motorists should still use extra caution on wet roads. A cold rain will affect areas to the east and southeast. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible mainly east of I-35 and south of I-20.”

Morning temperatures will be in the 30s as the afternoon comes temps will rise into the 40s. Rain could be seen along with potential isolated thunderstorms south of I-20 and east of I-35, nothing severe is expected.

Come nighttime, precipitation will end and clear skies and cold temps will enter the picture for North Texas. Lows will fall into the mid 20s to mid 30s. Light winds, clear skies and shallow moisture could equal some fog developing for areas south of I-20.

NWS Fort Worth says, “Another cold night is in store with Tuesday night/Wednesday morning lows ranging from the mid 20s in the northwest to the mid 30s in the southeast. Patchy fog will be possible, mainly for areas south of I-20.”

NWS Fort Worth