DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallasites will have a new skincare shopping option this December.

The increasingly popular facial and skincare shop Heyday is opening its first Texas location in Dallas this year. It will be located in Dallas’ Knox-Henderson neighborhood at 3010 N Henderson.

To celebrate the opening of this location, Heyday will be offering first-time facials at $65, a 50% discount from their usual prices.

Heyday’s physical stores offer personalized facials, progressive products, and professional guidance for a four-wall, open-door experience reinventing the traditional skincare model to be accessible and approachable.

To prepurchase your first facial, click here.