DALLAS (KDAF) —SixFlags! is revealing its new rollercoaster right around spring break! That may require you to wear a swimsuit.

They are introducing the park’s 14th roller coaster, an Aguaman-themed water roller coaster, the first ride of its kind in the U.S.!

In addition to having a powerful water wave and a backward and forward ride, this one can travel 2,000 feet along two towers that are 150 feet high. A spokesperson said pass holders can ride the rollercoaster this weekend, February 25th and 26th, as well as on March 4th and 5.

The ride will officially be open to everyone starting March 11th.