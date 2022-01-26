DALLAS (KDAF) — Six Texas high school hoopers have been named to McDonald’s All American final rosters for the 2022 McDonald’s All American Games in Chicago.

The games are set to be played in March at Wintrust Arena, home to the Chicago Sky. These six All Americans will compete among the final 48 players (24 on girls roster, 24 on boys roster) in the 45th edition of the McDonald’s All American Games.

The top 48 seniors were selected out of over 760 players nominated for the games in the Windy City on March 28.

McDonald’s All Americans from Texas

Five players from Texas lead the boys’ roster

Anthony Black, Duncanville High School — College: Undecided

Keyonte George, IMG Academy in Florida (Lewisville, Texas) — College: Baylor

Arterio Morris, Justin F. Kimball High School — College: Texas

Cason Wallace, Richardson High School — College: Kentucky

Jordan Walsh, Link Academy in Missouri (Cedar Hill, Texas) — College: Arkansas

A Duke commit from Texas fits in stacked girls’ roster

Ashlon Jackson, Hardin-Jefferson High School — College: Duke