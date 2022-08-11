DALLAS (KDAF) — Have extra school supplies lying around? You could drop them off at Six Flags Over Texas!

Iconic Texas amusement park Six Flags Over Texas and Mission Arlington are partnering up for a school supply drive On Aug. 13 and Aug. 14. There, guests can donate at least six items at the front gate of the park during the drive.

For every person who donates at least six school supplies, they will get a $10 Six Flags Fun Money voucher that can be used in-park at select food and retail locations.

Here are the school supplies event officials recommend donating:

Notebook Paper (wide ruled)

Spiral Notebooks (70 count)

3-Prong Pocket Folders (Red, Green, Yellow, Blue only)

Composition Notebooks (Black Marble 100 count)

#2 Pencils

Pink Erasers

Glue (4oz. or sticks)

Color (Map) Pencils

Crayons

Washable Markers

Rulers/Protractors

Scissors (blunt & sharp point)

Manila Paper (9×12 & 12×18)

Construction Paper (9×12 & 12×18 assorted, & 9×12 white)

Black, Red Pens

Back Packs

Zipper Pencil Bags

For more information, click here.