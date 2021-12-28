TEXAS (KDAF) — Six Flags Over Texas will be celebrating the new year with fireworks, rides and more.

Even though the park will be closing at 10 p.m., the celebration will include a fireworks display from the 300-foot tall oil derrick to give a final farewell to 2021. The park will have over 45 rides and attractions for guests along with their Holiday in the Park that continues through January 2.

There will also be a tree lighting ceremony on the Silver Star Carousel Stage as well as the last chance to see Christmas at the Southern Palace and the Jingle Belles.

You can find more information about the park’s New Year’s Eve Celebration here.