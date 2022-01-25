ARLINGTON (KDAF) — Do you want to work at Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington? Here is your chance! Six Flags is hosting two in-person hiring fairs on Friday and Saturday.

Officials say they are looking for hardworking, thrill-loving enthusiasts to hire in more than 300 open positions from rides, entertainment, and dining to games, security, retail and more. They are even hiring for supervisors too.

If that all sounds good to you, click here to sign up for the Jan. 28-29 hiring fair and learn more.