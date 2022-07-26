DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, if you needed a reason to hop over to Six Flags on Thursday, as comedian Bill Engvall would say, “Here’s your sign.”

Members and pass holders will be receiving some appreciation in the form of an ice cream giveaway in order to not only help beat the heat but also celebrate National Water Park Day!

Six Flags Over Texas said on Twitter, “We’re celebrating #NationalWaterParkDay this Thursday with FREE Ice Cream for Pass Holders and Members at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor!”

Here’s what you need to know:

“To help beat the heat, the park is giving out a FREE novelty ice cream on Thursday, July 28 to all Pass Holders and Members from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on the Wave Pool Deck. One ice cream per Pass Holder / Member (must show your physical card or pass on your phone to redeem). Quantities are limited and are first-come, first-served.” Six Flags