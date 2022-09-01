DALLAS (KDAF) — Fall is officially closing in and that means that the Halloween season is drawing near as well.

In the spirit of Halloween, USA Today has officially released its list of theme parks nominated for its Best Theme Park Halloween Event. And it looks like Texas is getting some love.

Six Flags Fright Fest has been nominated and you can show your support by voting for them. For the next 10 days, you can vote for Six Flags by clicking here.

Other nominees include:

Brick-or-Treat at Legoland

The Count’s Halloween Spooktacular – Sesame Place

Great Pumpkin Luminights at Dollywood

Hallo-fun at Knoebels

Halloweekends at Cedar Point

Halloween Haunt at Kings Dominion

Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios

Hersheypark Halloween

For the full list of nominees, click here.