DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas’s only tropical Christmas pop-up, Sippin’ Santa, has finally made its announcement that it is back!

Little information can be found online about the event, adding to the mystery except for pictures from last year’s pop-up. The pop-up will be open this year from Nov. 17 to Dec. 31.

Operating hours for the pop-up have also been announced, with Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to midnight.

For complete weekend dates and times check their website.