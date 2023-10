The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Wands at the ready! Ampersand Coffee in Fort Worth is offering exclusive, limited time Harry Potter drinks just in time for Halloween.

Check out these special drinks from now until October 31:

Dementors Despair: Charcoal Latte

Butter Brew: Butterscotch Latte

Polyjuice Potion: Matcha Latte with ube cold foam

These Hogwarts Brews are sure to please all witches, wizards, and muggles.