DALLAS (KDAF) — No surprise with this news, but the heat will continue in North Texas on Wednesday along with some possible showers and storms in the morning and afternoon hours. Here’s what you need to know.

“There will be a couple chances for showers and storms across North Texas today. A complex of storms may skirt portions of North Texas this morning. However, regardless of shower/storm coverage, gusty winds may occur as this activity sends an outflow boundary through North Texas,” NWS Fort Worth says.

The morning chances for storms/showers will remain in the northeastern portion of the region (Sherman, Paris & Greenville). As the afternoon falls, the chances for storms/showers widen and shift to the northern portion of the region (Bowie, Jacksboro, Sherman, Denton and some of DFW).

The center says, “Additional chances for showers and storms are expected this afternoon as a second complex of storms approaches from the northwest. If storms maintain intensity, gusty winds and hail may be possible. Some redevelopment may be possible across North Texas this afternoon, but confidence is low at this time. Otherwise, it’ll be another hot and humid day across the region.”

Lastly NWS Fort Worth discusses the next few days and how the heat will continue to build in the region, “Heat will continue to build across the Southern Plains through the end of the week and into the weekend. High temperatures will climb into the upper 90s to 103 degrees over the next few days. Friday and Sunday are expected to be the hottest days where heat index values will climb above 105 degrees. There will continue to be low chances for thunderstorms during the late night and early morning hours on Thursday and Friday.”

