DALLAS (KDAF) — The rain won’t be going away on Wednesday in North Texas as showers and storms will persist but should subside by Thursday morning with highs ranging around the 30s.

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports periods of heavy rain will be present in the region which could promote localized flash flooding.

“Chances for showers and storms will continue across North and Central Texas through Wednesday afternoon. Periods of heavy rain will allow for a continued flash flood threat. Remember to never drive through flooded roads! Over the afternoon, the rain will exit the region from west to east, and end completely by the evening hours. Clouds will be slower to exit, and skies should be mostly clear by Thursday morning,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Another cold front is coming Thursday night which will let the cold set in over the weekend before another rain/storm system arrives Monday and Tuesday.

“Another front will sweep across the region Thursday night resulting in windy conditions on Friday. Cool weather is expected through the weekend, and Friday night into Saturday morning will be the coldest with overnight lows dropping into the 20s across nearly all of North and Central Texas. Another rain and storm system arrives Monday and Tuesday,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas