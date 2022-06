DALLAS (KDAF) — If you are planning to celebrate the Fourth of July in Dallas this year, officials with the City of Dallas are wanting you to do it safely.

Officials say that if you are planning to use fireworks within city limits may cost you a $2,000 fine.

In a tweet, city officials said, “Plan to celebrate Independence Day safely! Shooting fireworks within City limits may result in a $2000 fine. Avoid fireworks and keep families, children and pets safe.”