The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Reese Witherspoon’s Book Club will be hosting a gathering at the Sheraton Dallas Hotel.

The club is known for supporting female writers and characters. Witherspoon chooses a book each month where the woman is the main character.

Sheraton Dallas will host these monthly gathering meet-ups. The free event will also have light beverages and bites.

The meeting’s first date of the year will be on Jan. 27 from 2 p.m. Reese’s Book Club January 2024 pick is First Lie Wins. A novel by Ashley Elston.

You can find more dates and times, here.