DALLAS (KDAF) — Sheraton Dallas has a frightful lineup of different events and specials happening in the month of October. From trivia nights to live music performances, there’s something for everyone.

Trivia Thursdays:

Every Thursday at 7 p.m. at Open Palette’s bar area, Dallas Trivia Guy hosts Trivia Night. Complimentary on-site hotel parking (in the hotel’s two parking garages) for up to four hours is available.

Corpse Reviver Cocktail for Halloween:

The hotel is also serving a spooky cocktail to celebrate Halloween. The cocktail, called Corpse Reviver, will be served all of October in The Parlor, the hotel’s upscale lounge bar that replicates aspects of historical speakeasies.

Live Music on Saturday Evenings at Open Palette:

Enjoy captivating live music on Saturday evenings from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. that will set the perfect ambiance for dinner or drinks at Open Palette. View the performance dates below:

October 21: Wyatt Martin

October 28: Sarah Zrna

November 4: Tommy LeBoeuf

November 11: Erik Fayard

November 18: Wyatt Martin

November 25: Chip Roop

National American Beer Day on October 27:

Draft Sports Bar & Lounge, inside Sheraton Dallas, will have Happy Hour prices all day long with $6 draught beers for National American Beer Day on Oct. 27th.

Veterans Day Discount:

Veterans save 15% on food in Open Palette and Draft Sports Bar & Lounge. Military ID is required.