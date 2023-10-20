The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — The largest comedy festival in North Texas is back!

The Plano Comedy Festival will be taking place Oct. 22 through Oct. 29 at the Plano House of Comedy. The lineup is filled with comedic acts including a kick-off show, Happy Hour and even a roast Battle. Each day is filled with something or someone new.

The goal of this festival is to help contribute to Plano’s artistic developments in the art scene. “Plano Comedy Festival is a concentrated effort by a team of Plano’s best comedy producers to combine their efforts and produce the best weekend of comedy the city of Plano can offer. Our patrons have the opportunity to catch both up-and-coming local stand-ups and critically acclaimed headlining acts,” the website read.

For more information and tickets, visit here.