DALLAS (KDAF) — It looks like Shaquille O’Neal is now a homeowner in the Dallas area.

According to an Instagram post from DFW Real Estate Specialist Zac Gideo, the former NBA player, philanthropist and self-proclaimed “The Big Aristotle” has found his new home in Dallas.

The Instagram post reads, “Shaq & Zac has a nice ring to it 🏀 it was a pleasure and an awesome opportunity to help you find your new home in Dallas. Who’s next?”

This isn’t his only move to Texas, Shaq’s chicken chain Big Chicken announced it will be opening locations in the Lone Star State.

And back in February, Shaq spoke to more than 1,200 people at the St. Philips Destiny Award Luncheon, sharing his “Aristotelian” philosophy.