The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Five-time Grammy award-winning legend Shania Twain is in DFW for her Queen of Me Tour.

With special guest opener, Lily Rose, they will be performing at the Dickies Arena on Oct. 13. This will definitely be a night to remember for those in attendance.

“The Queen of Me Tour marks one of Shania Twain’s biggest tours to date with over 70 dates taking place across North America and Europe next year. This is also her first tour in nearly five years, following a highly successful residency run in Las Vegas,” Dickies Arena said.

Tickets are super cheap and still available for those whose prerogative is to have a little fuuunnn!