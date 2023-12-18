The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Shake Shack teamed up with Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take to bet on three NFL games this past weekend, and if the bets hit, Shake Shack would offer free grub.

The bets paid off — through Dec. 24, Shake Shack is offering free Chicken Shacks, Bacon Cheese Fries and shakes at all U.S. Shacks (excluding airports and stadiums).

Here’s how it works:

Place a minimum $10 Shake Shack order via kiosk in-Shack or via the Shack app for delivery or pick-up.

Enter promo code CHICKENLINE , PROPFRY or SHAKESPREAD for one free Chicken Shack, Bacon Cheese Fry or classic shake. Limit one free item per order.

, or for one free Chicken Shack, Bacon Cheese Fry or classic shake. Limit one free item per order. Once items are added to the cart, the offer will automatically apply.

