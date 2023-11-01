The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Shake Shack is teaming up with this new chapter in the blockbuster musical Trolls franchise to offer a limited-time shakes menu for fans across the U.S.

To celebrate the release of DreamWorks Animation’s new feature film Trolls Band Together on November 17, a new trio of shakes is inspired by the leading characters in the film — Poppy, Branch and new character Viva — as well as traditional holiday flavors that we know and love. The new menu items are accompanied by Trolls-themed holiday packaging, including a takeout bag, cup and trayliner, and are now available at Shake Shack locations nationwide (stadiums and airports not included).

The trio of Trolls-themed shakes include:

Poppy’s Sugar Cookie Shake:

Hand-spun sugar cookie frozen custard, mixed with cookie dough pop candy, topped with whipped cream and cotton candy

(Starts at $7.49)

Branch’s Chocolate Peppermint Shake

Hand-spun vanilla and chocolate frozen custard, mixed with mint fudge, topped with whipped cream and mint candy crunch

(Starts at $7.29)

Viva’s Cinnamon Roll Shake

Hand-spun cinnamon roll frozen custard, swirled with gold frosting, topped with whipped cream and gold confetti

(Starts at $7.29)

Credit: Shake Shack

“We had a blast dreaming up the trio of shakes that so perfectly capture the flavor of Trolls Band Together characters,” said Nick Wuest, Senior Manager, Culinary Innovation at Shake Shack. “It was only fitting we gave one of our most beloved shakes the Poppy treatment with sugar cookie popping candy and a pile of cotton candy ‘Trolls hair.’ We took a similar approach for Branch and Viva, combining classic flavors like mint chocolate and cinnamon rolls with the fun, joy and glitter of Trolls that we know our guests will love!”

Shack fans in Los Angeles will also be able to enjoy a Trolls-themed experience at the West Hollywood Shack at 8520 Santa Monica Blvd., complete with larger-than-life Trolls characters on the Shack’s roof, giveaways and an interactive musical experience with music from the new feature film.