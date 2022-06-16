DALLAS (KDAF) — McKinney is getting another Shake Shack and with a drive-thru.

The New York City-based fast-casual burger restaurant has taken the country by storm, with its signature crispy smash-burger style patties.

This news comes through a city permit. The permit says the more than 3,800 square foot location will be at 1727 N Central Expy. Construction will begin on Oct. 5 and will finish on April 5, 2023.

The site currently houses a closed-down bank building, the permit says that the building will be demoed for the construction of the restaurant. Construction costs are estimated at more than $1 million.