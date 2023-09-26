The video above is from a previous segment

DALLAS (KDAF) — New York based fast-food restaurant, Shake Shack has made a huge name for itself in the Lone Star state. The burger and shake hotspot has announced its partnership with Texas-based food delivery service Favor.

Shake Shack’s full menu will now be available through the app. it will be available for all locations from all Shake Shack locations across Texas, including Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and San Marcos.

“We are thrilled to start this partnership with Favor Delivery for our Texas shacks,” said Steph So, Senior Vice President of Digital Experience at Shake Shack. “They are a beloved Texas business offering an opportunity for us to expand our delivery options and get Shake Shack favorites into the hands of more guests.”

Every Shake Shack order placed on Favor Delivery app until Oct. 31 will contribute $1 to the Southern Smoke Foundation to celebrate the partnership.

Celebrate with Shake Shack and Favor

To further celebrate, the brands are sponsoring events in Dallas and Austin this week that are free and open to the public:

The Dallas Uptown Block Party on Sept. 28, featuring food, games and music located at 2950 Cityplace West Blvd. from 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The Austin concert featuring The Maine at Domain NORTHSIDE, Sept. 30 at 11821 Rock Rose Ave. beginning at 6:30 p.m.