DALLAS (KDAF) — You will definitely experience the wrath of Taylor’s ‘boyfriend’, Karma if you don’t show up to this once-in-a-lifetime Swifty experience!

The Colony is hosting the ultimate Taylor Swith dance party at Hawaiian Waters! “Best believe our party is Taylor-made for ultimate fans. Surrounded by Swifties, you’ll sing and dance through all her iconic eras,” the North Texas waterpark mentions.

The event will take place on July 8 from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale for $28 +tax per person.

For more information, and where to buy tickets, click here.