DALLAS (KDAF) — The weather is something you’re definitely going to want to pay attention to on Friday in North Texas as the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports that severe weather is in the forecast.

NWS Fort Worth wants to make sure the public is prepared for the severe weather the region will experience at the end of the work week.

The weather center tweeted, “Heads up! Severe weather is expected tomorrow. What you can do now:

Consider altering any afternoon outdoor plans • Keep up to date with the forecast at http://weather.gov/fwd/

Know your severe weather plan NOW! Don’t wait until a warning is issued! #dfwwx #ctxwx #txwx.”

NWS Fort Worth

NWS Fort Worth shared the potential for thunderstorms on Friday as strong to severe storms will be possible in the region.

“The next upper level storm system and cold front will bring a good chance of thunderstorms across the region on Friday. The best storm potential looks to be Friday afternoon and evening. Some storms may be severe with large hail, damaging wind gusts, and a few tornadoes all possible.

“The highest severe threat looks like areas along and east of the Interstate 35 corridor. Locally heavy rainfall may produce flooding in some areas. Showers and storms will push off to the east Friday night, leaving the weekend drier and cooler.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

They also shared a look at the potential rainfall the region will see on Friday, “Rainfall totals on Friday should range from less than a quarter of an inch in the western-most counties to 2 inches or more in the northeast. Locally higher amounts can also be expected wherever any training showers or storms may occur.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas