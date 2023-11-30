DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas could see severe weather today, with strong to severe thunderstorms moving through the region.

The National Weather Service reported, “Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop this morning through this afternoon, primarily along/east of the I-35 corridor. There is a low chance for a few stronger storm cells capable of producing hail up to 1″ in diameter. The potential for isolated tornadoes and damaging wind gusts will be confined to the Brazos Valley late this morning through this afternoon. Stay weather aware today!”