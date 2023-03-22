DALLAS (KDAF) — Severe weather will be present late in the week after a warm and breezy Wednesday in North Texas before a warm weekend that will turn cooler early next week with a few showers and storms possible.

Simply put, North Texans can expect a warm and breezy midweek with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s, “Warm, breezy conditions are expected today with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

After the warm and breezy Wednesday, a few severe thunderstorms could develop Thursday afternoon and evening with more storms possibly accompanying a cold front into Friday morning.

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth said, “Severe thunderstorms may develop late on Thursday ahead of an advancing dryline, with more strong to severe storms accompanying a cold front moving through the area later Thursday night into Friday.

“Potential hazards include large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes, mainly north of Interstate 20/30. Some uncertainty remains on timing and actual coverage of severe weather. Continue to monitor future forecasts with regard to this late week system.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Looking ahead, the region’s weekend will be warm and turn cool early next week with a few showers and storms possible.

The weather center said, “The period Saturday through Tuesday will start off sunny and warm with highs in the 70s. Rain and thunderstorm chances will return to the region Sunday but it will remain warm with highs in the 70s. A cold front will move across the region Sunday night into Monday, lowering high temperatures mainly into the 60s. A few showers and storms may also accompany the front Monday.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas